Interruption to water supply west of city from 10 tonight due to critical mains repair works
There will be some Interruption to the water supply west of the city from 10 tonight due to critical mains repair works
The works will take place in the Tonabrocky/Letteragh Road area and are necessary to safeguard the drinking water supply
Uisce Eireann says this section of pipeline is in danger of bursting unless these repair works are carried out.
Parts of the Western Distributor Road, Letteragh Road, Rahoon Road, the N59 in Dangan, Ballymoneen Road, Clybaun Road, Bóthar Stiofán, Gort na Bró and surrounding areas may experience an interruption between 10 tonight and 6 on Wednesday morning.
Specialist teams will work as quickly as possible through the night to complete the repairs and restore normal water supply.
