Hundreds without power in Galway could be waiting days for supply to be restored

Hundreds of premises are still without power in various areas across Galway, following Storm Darragh

It’s estimated power will not be restored to areas before 7 this evening, with the possibility some people could be waiting days for supply to return.

The areas impacted include Claregalway, Glenamaddy, Clifden, Loughrea, Athenry, Parkmore, Creagh and Recess, with more detailed updates on powercheck.ie.

Across the country, around 55,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power, with widespread and extensive damage to electricity infrastructure being reported

ESB Networks crews were working into the night to safely restore power to as many customers as possible in challenging conditions.

