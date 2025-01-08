  • Services

HSE West urges people to get flu vaccine as UHG and Portiuncula continue to grapple with high trolley numbers

Published:

  • Author:

HSE West urges people to get flu vaccine as UHG and Portiuncula continue to grapple with high trolley numbers
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

People are being encouraged to get the flu vaccine, in particular as Galway’s public hospitals continue to grapple with high trolley figures.

32 patients are awaiting a bed at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe today, while the figure has reached 73 at University Hospital Galway.

The HSE says there’s been a disappointing uptake in the flu vaccine this year, and 678 are currently in hospital with the virus.

The INMO is refreshing its calls for a national emergency plan to address hospital overcrowding.

Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer for HSE West and Northwest is encouraging people to avail of the flu vaccine

