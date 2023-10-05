Healthy patient’s three year wait for hospital discharge

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
A patient who was deemed medically fit to leave a public hospital in Galway has spent over 1,150 days in a bed on a ward due to the complex problem of ‘delayed discharges’.
The patient of Galway University Hospitals (UHG and Merlin Park) has spent over three years on a medical ward because of delayed transfer of care – despite being healthy enough to go home.
This patient was one of 26 adults who were in GUH on September 12, who were medically fit for discharge but for “varied reasons cannot be cared for at home and remain in hospitals because of the lack of the much-needed alternative placements to meet their needs”, according to Ann Cosgrove, Chief Operating Officer of Saolta University Healthcare Group.
The discharge of a further seven patients has been delayed at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe and their lengths of stays on general medical wards ranged from five days to 742 days. In response to a query at the Regional Health Forum from City Councillor John Connolly (FF), Ms Cosgrove said there were 26 patients still in UHG or Merlin Park despite being medically okay to leave.
Of these, one was in hospital for 1,151 days. The length of stay of other patients included 537 days, 431 days, 150 days, 145 days, 158 days, 108 days, 144 days, 121 days, and 126 days.
Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway In Days Gone By
1923 State’s fresh start The programme of reform outlined by Mr. Timothy Healy, K.C., the I...
Change is good and well – but what form will it take?
World of Politics with Harry McGee One of the findings from last week’s opinion poll in the Ir...
Senior hurling quarter-finals fail to serve up much fire and brimstone
Inside Track with John McIntyre SO much for the hope of competitive Galway senior hurling quar...
Curious tales of giddy cows and unmannerly wellingtons
Country Living with Francis Farragher THERE are many serious sides to farming but the business...
Callaghan’s comeback rights an old wrong
It may have taken 44 years to right a terrible wrong, but when former Galway Rovers player/manage...
Seba plays it Safe with return to western roots
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Seba Safe is the moniker of Portumna native Michael D’Alton – ...
A Budget push for a sheep ‘booster’
GALWAY farm leaders are ‘reasonably optimistic’ that next week’s Budget 2024 will include a much-...
Sarsfields are in no mood to spare Oranmore/Maree
Sarsfields 3-24 Oranmore/Maree 0-12 DARREN KELLY AT PEARSE STADIUM SARSFIELDS provided a...
COPE’s ten domestic abuse calls every day
A leading Galway domestic abuse charity had to deal with a “staggering” ten crisis calls per day ...