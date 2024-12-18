Hardy swimmers will take to the sea on Christmas Day for COPE Galway

This Christmas, as others put the final preparations to their festive feast, hundreds of swimmers will be taking the plunge into Galway Bay for charity – many of them for COPE Galway.

The annual COPE Galway Christmas Swim at Blackrock in Salthill will be raising vital funds for people amongst us in the community who depend on the charity’s services.

Last year’s event drew over 800 swimmers who raised more than €45,000, directly supporting COPE Galway’s essential services for people experiencing homelessness, domestic abuse, and supporting healthy, independent ageing for older individuals.

This year’s swim promises to build on this incredible effort, blending a “live” swim on Christmas Day with a hybrid format that allows participants worldwide to take part with friends or family any time over Christmas Week.

With safety being paramount, the swim is a family-friendly tradition. Participants range from seasoned swim enthusiasts to newcomers keen to take part in the festive spirit.

Swimmers can join the live event at Blackrock from 9am to 1pm on December 25 or choose a safe time and place that suits them during Christmas week.

Lynia O’Brien from COPE Galway is proud that the event is now in its 35th year.

“On Christmas day, we all get together and brave the cold – so others don’t have to,” she said.

“The funds raised make a tangible difference in enabling us to provide crucial support to individuals and families across Galway.

“Our services don’t stop over Christmas – children and adults of all ages and backgrounds in Galway rely on us all year round. We invite everyone to take part, celebrate the season, and show the power of community.”

It’s easy to register – visit www.copegalway.ie/swim.

Pictured: Braving the cold for COPE…Gemma Ryan, Deirdre Walsh, Lynia O’Brien, Lee Ann Malandin and Ellie Sainsbury.