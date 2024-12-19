  • Services

Gort farmer escapes jail term following assault of Anne Rabbitte by throwing cow dung at her

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Gort farmer who was convicted of assaulting Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte by throwing cow dung towards her has escaped jail time.

In October, 39 year old Joseph Baldwin of Ballyaneen was found guilty of the assault at a public meeting at O Sullivans Hotel in Gort on January 4th last year.

At Ennis District Court yesterday, a judge ordered him to complete 60 hours of community service in lieu of a three month prison term.

In evidence in the case in September, Anne Rabbitte wept in the witness box as she recalled the incident

The former Galway East TD and Minister was not in attendance at the sentence hearing yesterday, where Judge Alec Gabbett described Joseph Baldwin as ‘a community spirited individual’.

Judge Gabbett made the comment after a Probabtion Report, which Mr Baldwin fully co-operated with, concluded the 39 year old is at very low risk of re-offending.

The judge also read three testimonials handed into court including one from Anne Rabbitte’s Fianna Fail party colleague, Gort/Kinvara Cllr Gerry Finnerty.

Commenting on the incident at the public meeting, Judge Gabbett told the court that ‘the footage doesn’t lie’, warning that the incident and behaviour ‘just can’t happen again’

He said his main concern was that public representatives must be able to go to public meetings and feel safe, but acknowledged the Section 2 assault was “at the lower end”.

Solicitor for Mr Baldwin, Daragh Hasset, said his client was sorry for what had done, but it was his way of protesting and he did not mean any harm.

Mr Hassett also added that Mr Baldwin ‘might not be everyone’s cup of tea but perhaps every community needs a Joe Baldwin’

Instead of a three month prison term, Mr Baldwin was ordered to complete 60 hours of community service. ]

