  • Services

Services

Gardaí investigate spate of house burglaries in Kiltormer, Ballygar, Ballinasloe and Turloughmore

Published:

Gardaí investigate spate of house burglaries in Kiltormer, Ballygar, Ballinasloe and Turloughmore
Share story:

Gardaí are investigating a spate of house burglaries.

The incidents in Kiltormer, Ballygar, Ballinasloe and Turloughmore took place over a three-day period.

Last Thursday night at 8 the owner of a house in Moaty, Kiltormer returned to discover it had been ransacked with jewellery taken.

On Friday evening the owner of a house in Hermitage, Ballygar was broken into between 5.50 and 7.30.

Jewellery was also taken in this incident and again the house was ransacked.

Later that night a house in Toomard, Newbridge, Ballinalsoe was broken into between 6.35 and 11.30.

The homeowner returned to discover the front door had been forced open.

On Sunday between 9 and 11 a house in Lackaghmore, Turloughmore was burgled.

The home owner returned to discover the house had been broken into and ransacked.

Any information on any of the break-ins can be given to the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.

More like this:
no_space
Basketball Ireland Round Up

Titans maintained their unbeaten start to the Basketball Ireland League Division One with a 86-72...

no_space
Gardaí investigate damage to tractor and starting of fire in a field in Claregalway

Gardaí are investigating damage to a tractor and the starting of a fire in a field in Claregalway...

no_space
Gardaí investigate assault at bus stop in Knocknacarra

Gardaí in Salthill are investigating an assault that took place in Seacrest in Knocknacarra over ...

no_space
'Moving West' latest episode on TG4 shines a light on Galway

Galway will be in the spotlight in tonight's episode of the 'Moving West' series on TG4. The epis...

no_space
Two Galway companies attend luxury tourism offering in Paris

Two Galway companies have attended a luxury tourism offering in Paris organised by Tourism Irelan...

no_space
People in Galway give their opinion on who they'd support in the US election

Image credit: Wiki With the US election in full flight we wanted to see who the people in Galway ...

no_space
Two men due before Tuam District Court over public fight at petrol station on Friday

Both men were arrested at the scene. They've since been charged and will appear before Tuam Distr...

no_space
Senator Aisling Dolan chosen by Fine Gael to contest Roscommon-Galway in General Election

Senator Dolan will be on the ballot paper for Fine Gael, alongside Dympna Daly-Finn, for the Elec...

no_space
Galway has above average gym membership prices

The Irish Independent survey found the average monthly membership in Galway is €54.80 - slightly ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up