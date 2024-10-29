Gardaí investigate spate of house burglaries in Kiltormer, Ballygar, Ballinasloe and Turloughmore

Gardaí are investigating a spate of house burglaries.

The incidents in Kiltormer, Ballygar, Ballinasloe and Turloughmore took place over a three-day period.

Last Thursday night at 8 the owner of a house in Moaty, Kiltormer returned to discover it had been ransacked with jewellery taken.

On Friday evening the owner of a house in Hermitage, Ballygar was broken into between 5.50 and 7.30.

Jewellery was also taken in this incident and again the house was ransacked.

Later that night a house in Toomard, Newbridge, Ballinalsoe was broken into between 6.35 and 11.30.

The homeowner returned to discover the front door had been forced open.

On Sunday between 9 and 11 a house in Lackaghmore, Turloughmore was burgled.

The home owner returned to discover the house had been broken into and ransacked.

Any information on any of the break-ins can be given to the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.