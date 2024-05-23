Galway wins big at national Traveller Pride Awards
Galway has won big at this year’s Traveller Pride Awards – taking home six of the ten awards.
The awards celebrate the achievements and contributions Travellers make to their own community and to Irish society in a wide range of areas.
The awards span a range of categories – recognising exceptional contributions in areas including Education, Music, Arts & Culture, Youth, Sport, Enterprise & Innovation, Intersectionality and Community.
Brother and Sister John and Nadine Cawley from Ballinasloe are the winners of the Youth and Sport (18 – 25) Awards respectively.
They’re both active members of Ballinalsoe Football club.
The Enterprise Award went to Aaron O’ Loughlin of Ballybane, who founded flower arranging business O’Loughlin’s Elegant Events, after learning the skill from his aunt.
Annmarie Sweeney from Ballybrit was declared the winner of the Intersectionality Award.
Annmarie overcame extraordinary personal challenges including drug and alcohol abuse and imprisonment to become a respected advocate for other Travellers struggling with addiction.
Musicians Francis Ward of Bohermore, and Peter Mongan of Ballybane, both took a Music Award.
Both are talented advocates for traditional Traveller songs and Irish folk music
Meanwhile, culture and creative arts festival Misleór – which celebrates nomadic peoples and culture across the world – claimed the Arts and Culture Award.
