Go ahead for new permanent building for Galway’s Ábalta Special School

The go ahead has been given for a new permanent building for Galway’s Ábalta Special School, which will be located in Oranmore.

The school, which caters for students with autism and complex needs, currently operates from accommodation in Parkmore.





The new building will form part of a campus project with Galway Educate Together Secondary School at Gauraun South.

It will allow the school to expand from its current 3 classes to cater for a total of 26 classes.

Education Minister Norma Foley says campus solutions such as this are optimal for maximising opportunities for integration.

Oranmore native and Galway West TD Naughton says the approval for the new permanent building marks a significant step forward for the pupils, families and school community who will benefit for many years to come.

