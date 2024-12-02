  • Services

Services

Galway West fills final seat after 16 counts in early hours

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway West fills final seat after 16 counts in early hours
Share story:

Galway West has filled its final and fifth seat after 16 counts, wrapping up in the early hours of Monday morning.

All seats across the three Galway consitituencies have been filled over the weekend, with the last elected in the early hours of this morning.

There will be one new TD in the Galway West constituency, with John Connolly preserving the Fianna Fáil seat long held by the retiring Eamon O’Cuiv

Bernadette Prendergast reports

The four seats in Galway East were filled yesterday afternoon following a count hotly contested to the very end.

Of note is that there are three new faces – with Sean Canney the only sitting TD to be returned.

David Nevin has more

Roscommon-Galway elected their three candidates over the period of twenty four hours on Saturday and Sunday with two sitting TD’s returned.

The newcomer, Ballygar’s Martin Daly took the third seat, bringing Fianna Fáil back into the constituency.

Leah Hogarty Reports

More like this:
no_space
Galway West: Grealish (Ind) elected on the final count

Noel Grealish breathed a sigh of relief after being elected on the sixteenth and final count in G...

no_space
Galway West: Grealish moves further ahead in contest for final seat

Noel Grealish (Ind) has increased his lead over Noel Thomas (Ind Ire) after the fifteenth count, ...

no_space
Galway West: Connolly (FF) and Naughton (FG) re-elected; Grealish and Thomas in tussle for last seat

Galway West’s newest TD is John Connolly, who has retained the seat for Fianna Fáil held by veter...

no_space
Galway West: Down to the wire as Kyne eliminated

Fine Gael’s Seán Kyne has been eliminated on the 13th count. His 6,371 votes are now being dis...

no_space
Galway West: Connolly (FF) benefits most from Farrell transfers

The bulk of Mairéad Farrell’s surplus have benefited John Connolly. The Fianna Fáil man picked...

no_space
Galway West: Farrell (SF) and Connolly (Ind) first past the post

Two women have filled the first two seats in Galway West. Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell was the ...

no_space
Galway West: John Connolly boosted by big transfer from Seoige

Fianna Fáil City Councillor John Connolly has taken a major step towards taking a seat in Galway ...

no_space
Galway West: End of the road for Gráinne Seoige’s Dáil hopes

Gráinne Seoige has bowed out of the race for a seat in Galway West on the ninth count. The Fia...

no_space
Galway West: Grealish extends lead over Thomas as Ogbu goes out

Helen Ogbu of the Labour Party has been eliminated in Galway West on the eighth count. Ogbu, a...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up