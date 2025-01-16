  • Services

Galway RNLI's newest recruits making waves to become fully-fledged crew members

Published:

Galway RNLI's newest recruits making waves to become fully-fledged crew members
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway RNLI’s newest recruits are making waves in their training to becoming fully-fledged crew members.

Nine new volunteers have been training on land and on the water following a selection process in 2023.

The next stage – ‘safe to go on service’ – will cover safety on-board and ensure members are competent to deal with emergencies at sea.

And finally they will undertake ‘Lifeboat training’ which covers skills such as seamanship, boat handling, navigation as well as search and rescue.

 

 

 

