Galway Rape Crisis Centre launches major drive to fund new home

The Galway Rape Crisis Centre has just launched a massive fundraiser to helps with the cost of the charity’s new home – with an amazing one hundred grand up for grabs.
Their ‘WIN100GRAND.IE’ draw will see one lucky winner walk away with a life changing prize with all proceeds going to the development of a new state of the art building and home in the Claddagh.
Galway Rape Crisis Centre Executive Director Cathy Connolly admitted they were really excited about the draw.
“It’s an incredible prize and as they say it could be you!” she said.
“We are building for the future. Our new home in the heart of Galway is a symbol of hope and resilience for our entire community.
“By investing in our €100,000 cash draw, you are not just contributing to a building project; you are investing in the future of survivors and the broader community.
“Your support will enable us to expand our reach, enhance our services, and continue our vital work in raising awareness through education,” she added.
For the past four decades, the Galway Rape Crisis Centre has been a steadfast ally to survivors of sexual violence, offering free support, advocacy and empowerment to those in need.
The Galway Rape Crisis Centre has been committed to breaking the cycle of silence and stigma surrounding sexual violence.
From humble beginnings, operating out of borrowed spaces and makeshift offices, the Galway Rape Crisis Centre has grown into a vital resource for survivors across Galway City and County, as well as in Roscommon and North Clare.
And now they are looking for the public’s support to steer them onto the next chapter of their story.
“Everybody that buys a ticket will also be entered into all our bonus draws with lots of great prizes too including tickets to this year’s All Ireland Final, five-star hotel breaks and cash to name just a few,” Cathy Connolly added.
■ Tickets are €50 or 3 for €100 and on sale now at win100grand.ie
Pictured: Launching the Galway Rape Crisis Centre’s WIN100GRAND.ie fundraiser were (from left) Iognáid Ó Muircheartaigh, Susan Costello, GRCC Executive Director Cathy Connolly and Alana Long.
