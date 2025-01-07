Galway ranked in top 30 most congested cities in Europe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway has been ranked in the top 30 most-congested cities in Europe, and 56th across the globe.

At 29th in Europe, drivers in Galway were delayed by an average of 67 hours last year, which is an improvement on 2023, according to a survey by Inrix.

Last year, it was found that drivers in the city spent an extra 73 hours a year in their cars as a result of traffic.

Meanwhile, Dublin is the third-most congested city in Europe and 15th in the world, with drivers delayed an average of 81 hours last year.

London’s gridlock meant it topped the list in Europe, followed by Paris.