Galway City Partnership collaborate on video campaign to promote inclusivity in local planning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Partnership have contributed to a video campaign aimed at promoting inclusivity in local planning.

The Department of Rural and Community Development has also developed a guide on making communities more inclusive and diverse through decisions made locally.

It also highlights the importance of minority and marginalised communities involvement in local planning.

CEO of Galway City Partnership Linda Sice Brogan explains how they support this initiative locally:

