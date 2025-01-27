Galway City Council make community centres available for public facilities

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway city council is making a number of community centres available to the public for shower facilities today and tomorrow, as households continue to grapple with lack of electricity.

Knocknacarra

Monday 2:30pm to 8:30 pm

Tuesday 9am to 8:30pm

Westside

Monday 2:30pm to 8:30pm

Tuesday 9am to 8:30pm

Renmore

Monday 3:30pm to 8:30pm

Tuesday 9am to 8:30pm

Meanwhile, Eugene Dunleavy (Glenoaks) MUGA and Corrib Park MUGA will be closed until further notice due to damaged surfaces/ fencing.

Other Galway City Council pitches and facilities are closed until Wednesday, pending inspections tomorrow.

Facilities will open if they are not damaged. There are ball stop nets down that will take time to clear, and could delay opening of pitches.

There has been significant damage in city woodlands and parks as a result of Storm Éowyn.

It will take some time to do a full assessment of damage and start clear ups in these areas.

Barna Woods car park and Rosshill car park are currently closed.

Please stay out of woodlands and parks until clean ups are complete, as footpaths may be blocked, and there may be a risk of damaged/ weakened trees falling.