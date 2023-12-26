Galway City Council closes carparks ahead of potential flooding
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Enda Cunningham
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Motorists have been asked to move their cars from the public carparks in Salthill, Silverstrand and Ballyloughane ahead of heavy rain and winds.
Galway City Council has closed Salthill, Toft, Silverstrand and Ballyloughane as a precautionary measure “in case of over-topping”.
“Our crews are monitoring the situation,” a spokesperson said.
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow warning for wind and rain across Ireland, which comes into effect tonight (St Stephen’s Day) at 8pm and will remain in place until the early hours of Thursday morning.
At 6pm on Wednesday, a Status Orange wind warning comes into effect for Galway and will remain in place until 6am Thursday.
“Heavy rain overnight (Tuesday), followed by heavy showers tomorrow (Wednesday), may lead to localised flooding.
“Strong southerly winds overnight, veering southwesterly tomorrow, in conjunction with spring tides, may lead to coastal flooding,” the national forecaster said, adding that “coastal flooding is likely” in Galway.
High tides in Galway are at 5am (5.02 metres) and 5.31pm (4.86m) on Wednesday and 5.45am Thursday (5.05m).
Sandbags will be at the following locations tomorrow morning:
• Former tourist office behind Seapoint
• Claddagh Hall
• Fire Station Fr Burke Road
• Spanish Arch
• Docks beside the Pedestrian Crossing (St Nicholas Street)
City Council crews will be monitoring a possible road closure from the mini roundabout at Blackrock and along the Prom as far as Galway Business School.
More like this:
Youth mental health service offers advice on isolation
This Christmas, Jigsaw, the youth mental health charity with a base in Galway City, wants to shin...
Transport Authority takes on board negative public feedback on proposals
All city bus routes will operate until midnight under radical proposals from the National Transpo...
Council urged to act on dangerous ‘country crossroads’ in the city
Galway City Council has been urged to ‘act with urgency’ on a road junction in the Knocknacarra a...
Galway’s Church leaders say war horrors have coloured the mood of 2023
Galway’s Church leaders say the war horrors around the world have coloured the mood of 2023...
Thousands making journey home for Christmas – Public Transport Update
Thousands of people are making last minute journeys home across the country ahead of Christmas Da...
ATU Galway to benefit from €8.5m funding
ATU Galway is set to benefit from funding of €8.5 announced for the Atlantic Technological Univer...
University of Galway to establish Professor of Applied Clinical Data Analytics
The University of Galway is to establish a Professor of Applied Clinical Data Analytics. The new ...
Tuam revitalisation begins with major drive to find new use for vacant buildings
A fresh initiative has been unveiled to inject life into some of the many vacant business premise...
Tuam artist gets Presidential stamp of approval for Christmas card
A Tuam artist has designed President Michael D Higgins’ Christmas cards that he has sent out to t...