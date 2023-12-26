  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Galway City Council closes carparks ahead of potential flooding

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Galway City Council closes carparks ahead of potential flooding Galway City Council closes carparks ahead of potential flooding
Share story:

Motorists have been asked to move their cars from the public carparks in Salthill, Silverstrand and Ballyloughane ahead of heavy rain and winds.

Galway City Council has closed Salthill, Toft, Silverstrand and Ballyloughane as a precautionary measure “in case of over-topping”.

“Our crews are monitoring the situation,” a spokesperson said.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow warning for wind and rain across Ireland, which comes into effect tonight (St Stephen’s Day) at 8pm and will remain in place until the early hours of Thursday morning.

At 6pm on Wednesday, a Status Orange wind warning comes into effect for Galway and will remain in place until 6am Thursday.

“Heavy rain overnight (Tuesday), followed by heavy showers tomorrow (Wednesday), may lead to localised flooding.

“Strong southerly winds overnight, veering southwesterly tomorrow, in conjunction with spring tides, may lead to coastal flooding,” the national forecaster said, adding that “coastal flooding is likely” in Galway.

High tides in Galway are at 5am (5.02 metres) and 5.31pm (4.86m) on Wednesday and 5.45am Thursday (5.05m).

Sandbags will be at the following locations tomorrow morning:
• Former tourist office behind Seapoint
• Claddagh Hall
• Fire Station Fr Burke Road
• Spanish Arch
• Docks beside the Pedestrian Crossing (St Nicholas Street)

City Council crews will be monitoring a possible road closure from the mini roundabout at Blackrock and along the Prom as far as Galway Business School.

More like this:
no_space
Youth mental health service offers advice on isolation

This Christmas, Jigsaw, the youth mental health charity with a base in Galway City, wants to shin...

no_space
Transport Authority takes on board negative public feedback on proposals

All city bus routes will operate until midnight under radical proposals from the National Transpo...

no_space
Council urged to act on dangerous ‘country crossroads’ in the city

Galway City Council has been urged to ‘act with urgency’ on a road junction in the Knocknacarra a...

no_space
Galway’s Church leaders say war horrors have coloured the mood of 2023

Galway’s Church leaders say the war horrors around the world have coloured the mood of 2023...

no_space
Thousands making journey home for Christmas – Public Transport Update

Thousands of people are making last minute journeys home across the country ahead of Christmas Da...

no_space
ATU Galway to benefit from €8.5m funding

ATU Galway is set to benefit from funding of €8.5 announced for the Atlantic Technological Univer...

no_space
University of Galway to establish Professor of Applied Clinical Data Analytics

The University of Galway is to establish a Professor of Applied Clinical Data Analytics. The new ...

no_space
Tuam revitalisation begins with major drive to find new use for vacant buildings

A fresh initiative has been unveiled to inject life into some of the many vacant business premise...

no_space
Tuam artist gets Presidential stamp of approval for Christmas card

A Tuam artist has designed President Michael D Higgins’ Christmas cards that he has sent out to t...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up