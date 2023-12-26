Galway City Council closes carparks ahead of potential flooding

Motorists have been asked to move their cars from the public carparks in Salthill, Silverstrand and Ballyloughane ahead of heavy rain and winds.

Galway City Council has closed Salthill, Toft, Silverstrand and Ballyloughane as a precautionary measure “in case of over-topping”.

“Our crews are monitoring the situation,” a spokesperson said.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow warning for wind and rain across Ireland, which comes into effect tonight (St Stephen’s Day) at 8pm and will remain in place until the early hours of Thursday morning.

At 6pm on Wednesday, a Status Orange wind warning comes into effect for Galway and will remain in place until 6am Thursday.

“Heavy rain overnight (Tuesday), followed by heavy showers tomorrow (Wednesday), may lead to localised flooding.

“Strong southerly winds overnight, veering southwesterly tomorrow, in conjunction with spring tides, may lead to coastal flooding,” the national forecaster said, adding that “coastal flooding is likely” in Galway.

High tides in Galway are at 5am (5.02 metres) and 5.31pm (4.86m) on Wednesday and 5.45am Thursday (5.05m).

Sandbags will be at the following locations tomorrow morning:

• Former tourist office behind Seapoint

• Claddagh Hall

• Fire Station Fr Burke Road

• Spanish Arch

• Docks beside the Pedestrian Crossing (St Nicholas Street)

City Council crews will be monitoring a possible road closure from the mini roundabout at Blackrock and along the Prom as far as Galway Business School.