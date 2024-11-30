  • Services

Galway Bay FM's General Election 24 Live Blog

Galway Bay FM's General Election 24 Live Blog
The exit poll released last night conducted by Ipsos/B&A for The Irish Times/RTÉ/TG4 and TCD shows it could not be tighter!

It reads – Sinn Fein 21.1%, Fianna Fáil 19.5%, Fine Gael 21%, the Green Party 4%, Labour 5%, the Social Democrats 5.8%, People Before Profit Solidarity 3.1%, Aontú 3.6%, Independents/others 14.6% and Independent Ireland 2.2%.

Turn out for Galway West is reported at 78%, Galway East at 68% while in Roscommon/Galway it has been reported at a staggering 80% in parts of Roscommon while lower in the Galway part at 56%.

What has been very interesting has been the turnout in all three.

Just to let you know that this blog will update from the top down. That means that all new info will be at the top of the page.

Last (And by no means least), we have Galway West

If you like horse racing terminology, this one is like the Grand National. It will be long, there will be fallers and whoever comes out on top will have deserved it!

Seventeen are going to post with five seats on offer currently held by Noel Grealish, Hildegarde Naughton, Mairead Farrell, Eamon O’Cuiv and Catherine Connolly.

The Candidates are…

AJ Cahill – The Irish People

Catherine Connolly – Independent

John Connolly – Fianna Fáil

Mike Cubbard – Independent

Maireád Farrell – Sinn Féin

Patrick Feeney – Independent

Noel Grealish – Independent

Seán Kyne – Fine Gael

Pádraig Lenihan – Aontú

Doran McMahon – Irish Freedom Party

Maisie McMaster – People Before Profit Solidarity

Hildegarde Naughton – Fine Gael

Helen Ogbu – The Labour Party

Pauline O’Reilly – The Green Party

Grainne Seoige – Fianna Fáil

Eibhlín Seoighthe – Social Democrats

Noel Thomas – Independent Ireland

 

Next up is Galway East. Fourteen candidates are going for the four seats currently held by Anne Rabbitte, Sean Canney and Ciaran Cannon.

Interesting one this, four seats this time, three previously and it could be tight.

The Candidates are…

Conor Burke – People Before Profit Solidarity

Sean Canney – Independent

Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil

Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland

Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael

Fergal Landy – Independent

Eoin Madden – The Green Party

Niamh Madden – Fine Gael

Paul Madden – Independent

Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin

David O’Reilly – The Irish People

Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil

Peter Roche – Fine Gael

Luke Silke – Aontú

 

Let’s start with Roscommon/Galway. Eleven candidates are going for the three seats held by Denis Naughten, Michael Fitzmaurice and Claire Kerrane.

The Candidates are…

Vincent Beirne – Independent

Cormac Ó Corcoráin – Aontú

Martin Daly – Fianna Fáil

Dympna Daly-Finn – Fine Gael

Aisling Dolan – Fine Gael

Michael Fitzmaurice – Independent Ireland

Claire Kerrane – Sinn Féin

Eugene Murphy – Independent

Andrew Mannion – People Before Profit Solidarity

Martina O’Connor – The Green Party

Alan Sweeney – The Irish People

Before we get into the action (And believe me, it could be a LONG weekend), let’s look at the candidates from all three.

Boxes open at 9am and from there, the battle for seats in the three Galway constituencies will be underway.

8am – Good Morning folks! Today’s the day!

 

 

