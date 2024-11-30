Galway Bay FM's General Election 24 Live Blog

The exit poll released last night conducted by Ipsos/B&A for The Irish Times/RTÉ/TG4 and TCD shows it could not be tighter!
It reads – Sinn Fein 21.1%, Fianna Fáil 19.5%, Fine Gael 21%, the Green Party 4%, Labour 5%, the Social Democrats 5.8%, People Before Profit Solidarity 3.1%, Aontú 3.6%, Independents/others 14.6% and Independent Ireland 2.2%.
Turn out for Galway West is reported at 78%, Galway East at 68% while in Roscommon/Galway it has been reported at a staggering 80% in parts of Roscommon while lower in the Galway part at 56%.
What has been very interesting has been the turnout in all three.
Just to let you know that this blog will update from the top down. That means that all new info will be at the top of the page.
Last (And by no means least), we have Galway West
If you like horse racing terminology, this one is like the Grand National. It will be long, there will be fallers and whoever comes out on top will have deserved it!
Seventeen are going to post with five seats on offer currently held by Noel Grealish, Hildegarde Naughton, Mairead Farrell, Eamon O’Cuiv and Catherine Connolly.
The Candidates are…
AJ Cahill – The Irish People
Catherine Connolly – Independent
John Connolly – Fianna Fáil
Mike Cubbard – Independent
Maireád Farrell – Sinn Féin
Patrick Feeney – Independent
Noel Grealish – Independent
Seán Kyne – Fine Gael
Pádraig Lenihan – Aontú
Doran McMahon – Irish Freedom Party
Maisie McMaster – People Before Profit Solidarity
Hildegarde Naughton – Fine Gael
Helen Ogbu – The Labour Party
Pauline O’Reilly – The Green Party
Grainne Seoige – Fianna Fáil
Eibhlín Seoighthe – Social Democrats
Noel Thomas – Independent Ireland
Next up is Galway East. Fourteen candidates are going for the four seats currently held by Anne Rabbitte, Sean Canney and Ciaran Cannon.
Interesting one this, four seats this time, three previously and it could be tight.
The Candidates are…
Conor Burke – People Before Profit Solidarity
Sean Canney – Independent
Albert Dolan – Fianna Fáil
Declan Geraghty – Independent Ireland
Clodagh Higgins – Fine Gael
Fergal Landy – Independent
Eoin Madden – The Green Party
Niamh Madden – Fine Gael
Paul Madden – Independent
Louis O’Hara – Sinn Féin
David O’Reilly – The Irish People
Anne Rabbitte – Fianna Fáil
Peter Roche – Fine Gael
Luke Silke – Aontú
Let’s start with Roscommon/Galway. Eleven candidates are going for the three seats held by Denis Naughten, Michael Fitzmaurice and Claire Kerrane.
The Candidates are…
Vincent Beirne – Independent
Cormac Ó Corcoráin – Aontú
Martin Daly – Fianna Fáil
Dympna Daly-Finn – Fine Gael
Aisling Dolan – Fine Gael
Michael Fitzmaurice – Independent Ireland
Claire Kerrane – Sinn Féin
Eugene Murphy – Independent
Andrew Mannion – People Before Profit Solidarity
Martina O’Connor – The Green Party
Alan Sweeney – The Irish People
Before we get into the action (And believe me, it could be a LONG weekend), let’s look at the candidates from all three.
Boxes open at 9am and from there, the battle for seats in the three Galway constituencies will be underway.
8am – Good Morning folks! Today’s the day!