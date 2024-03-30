Galway artists launch appeal to help graduate’s family trapped in Rafah

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 3 minutes read
A group of Galway artists has launched an urgent appeal to raise funds for a Palestinian colleague whose family remains trapped in Rafah.
The online fundraiser will be used to help evacuate from Gaza the family of Galway-based artist Mohamed Alkurdi.
Mr Alkurdi graduated with a master’s degree from Atlantic Technological University, Galway last September.
Thanks to his residency permit, he was able to return to Galway after enduring three months of a war nightmare in his homeland.
The rest of his family remain trapped in Rafah and fear the Israeli invasion of the southern area of Gaza was imminent.
Several colleagues and friends of Mohamed Alkurdi have established a GoFundMe page to help raise money to evacuate his family to safety in Egypt.
Among them is Galway artist, Róisín Coyle of Long Walk, who has urged people to support the appeal.
“We’re trying to get enough money to get his family to safety in Egypt and it costs a lot per person. I know so many of us feel so helpless watching what’s happening in Gaza, so this is a way people can help,” she said.
Mr Alkurdi’s family includes his 60-year-old father, and seven siblings ranging in age from eleven to thirty-three.
It also includes his extended family, including nieces and nephews, the youngest of which was four months and was born during the war.
The entire family evacuated Khan Younis in Northern Gaza as soon as they were ordered to leave last year, and their home was destroyed.
Now they are living in Rafah, sheltering in an abandoned garage with no heating, no electricity, no running water, no kitchen, or bathroom.
In an online update, Mr Alkurdi thanked people who have donated to the campaign so far.
“My family is currently encountering extreme difficulties in their temporary shelter. Despite being asked to vacate the premises several times in the past ten days, there is no alternative accommodation,” he said.
“The lack of sanitation and clean water has led to an outbreak of illnesses among my family members. Unfortunately, my sister has fallen seriously ill, due to the unhealthy living conditions.
“My eldest brother has been struggling to find diapers for his two daughters, particularly for the youngest, four-month-old Lin. Access to adequate food is scarce and has become prohibitively expensive.
“Cooking is outdoors and due to overcrowded living conditions poses significant risks. Communication has been sporadic due to internet blackouts, it gets very worrying when there is no word from them for a few hours,” he said last week.
See the GoFundMe page for more information,
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Students ‘pay thousands to live in room the size of parking space
Students should complain to the Residential Tenancies Board if they feel the minimum 30% hike in ...
No sign of solution for Clifden water problems
Uisce Éireann has been urged this week to put in place a permanent solution to water problems in ...
American High School Band on exchange in Ballinasloe this weekend
Reeths-Puffer High School Band from Michigan in the US and the Ballinasloe Town Band will be coll...
Concerns over “languishing” major relief road project in Ballinasloe
Concerns are being raised over the “languishing” nature of a project to build a major...
Glenamaddy and Dunmore Drama Groups qualify for All-Ireland Drama Finals
The Glenamaddy Players and Dunmore Amateur Dramatic Society are celebrating this afternoon after ...
Two men arrested in connection with major fire in Rosscahill released without charge
Two men arrested in connection with a major fire in Rosscahill have been released without charge....
Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign to host city rally tomorrow
The Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign is to host a rally in the city tomorrow to mark Palestin...
Dexter cows to spend extra month in Ballyloughane as biodiversity project proves fruitful
The grazing of Dexter cows in Ballyloughane in Renmore is to be extended – as their presenc...
Two women arrested in connection with Rosscahill fire released without charge
Two women who were arrested in connection with a major fire in Rosscahill have been released with...