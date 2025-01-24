GAA Dome the big casualty as Storm Éowyn hammers the west

Galway city and county felt the full force of Storm Éowyn over night as wind in excess of 130kk/h wreaked havoc across the west.

The biggest casualty further north, in Mayo, where the University of Galway Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence Dome in Bekan outside Ballyhaunis was completely destroyed.

The multimillion-euro facility opened in 2020 and had been a huge success, due to its ability to host indoor games at all levels, regardless of the conditions.

Closer to roads, there were roads closed across the county because of fallen trees; some of the areas affected included the N59 on the outskirts of Oughterard – cutting off the main artery into North Connemara and Clifden.

Significant damage was reported in the South of the county, around Ballinderreen and Kilcolgan, as well as closer to the city around Clarinbridge.

The city also took a pounding with trees uprooted in Salthill and Rockbarton, an ESB cable down blocking the road in Woodquay, and a tree down on the road between the Huntsman pub and Bohermore cemetery.

Galway Bay FM reported that Corofin village was impassible this morning with a tree down on bridge, telephone pole down on Ballinderry road and telephone wire blocking road at Keane’s shop.

The station itself felt the force of the storm, with its mast knocking out transmission; Galway Bay FM was still up and running, broadcasting via its App and across the internet.

The ESB reported that, nationally, there were 715,000 homes, farms and businesses without power because of storm damage.

Galway City Council and the Gardaí have advised that while the Met Éireann Status Red warning expires at 11am, there is still a Status Orange level wind warning in place until 5pm today.

Four city car-parks were closed off since yesterday — Ballyloughane, Silvestrand, Toft and The Prom — while sandbags were provided for collection on Thursday at the Spanish Arch, the fire station on Fr. Griffin Road and at Seapoint beside the Aquarium.

Caption: Fallen trees block the N59 outside Oughterard. Photo courtesy Padraic Ó Neachtain.