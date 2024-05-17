Special city event to celebrate Africa Day 2024

A special event aimed at young people to celebrate Africa Day will take place in the city this evening.

AfroRhythms will includes a lineup of cultural activities – such as Afro beats, performances, interactive workshops and authentic African food.





The free event will place from 8 this evening at Seven Bar at Bridge Street.

Coordinator Helen Ogbu explains what she hopes young people will take away from the event:

And just to point out that Helen Ogbu is a candidate in the June 7 elections

