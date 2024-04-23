Fairstone Ireland achieves €1 billion milestone with its fifth strategic partnership

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Fairstone Ireland, a leader in financial planning and wealth management, celebrates a significant milestone with the establishment of its fifth strategic partnership in Ireland with Killeen Financial Services Ltd trading as Cleere Life & Pensions.
This achievement not only highlights Fairstone Ireland’s relentless pursuit of innovative financial solutions but also marks a significant leap forward in its growth trajectory as Fairstone Ireland surpasses €1 Billion of assets under management (AUM) since entering the market in 2022.
Under the leadership of CEO Paul Merriman, Fairstone Ireland now have four additional Financial Brokerages into their Irish operation, Carey Financial, Murray & Spelman Financial Services, Premier Financial as well as Cleere Life & Pensions.
Paul Merriman, CEO of Fairstone Ireland, commented: “Our partnership with Cleere Life & Pensions not only exemplifies our commitment to become the leading wealth management firm in Ireland but also accelerates our growth momentum. Together, we aim to enhance our capabilities, foster mutual growth, and set a new benchmark of partnership excellence in wealth management, building stronger relationships with Financial Brokerages across Ireland. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with Gearoid and the entire team at Cleere Life & Pensions.”
Cleere Life & Pensions, a reputable financial planning firm headquartered in Kilkenny since 2015, is renowned for its client-centric approach and comprehensive range of financial services. The partnership with Fairstone opens up exciting prospects for Cleere Life & Pensions and their clients, to utilise Fairstone’s vast resources, expertise, and cutting-edge solutions.
Gearoid Cleere, Managing Director of Cleere Life & Pensions expressed excitement about the partnership: “Our partnership with Fairstone Ireland marks an exciting new chapter for Cleere Life & Pensions. Fairstone’s innovative model ensures that we can uphold our commitment to delivering top-tier financial services whilst leveraging Fairstone’s scale and expertise. This strategic move positions us for sustained growth and innovation in the dynamic financial landscape.”
Anthony O’Driscoll, Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at Fairstone Ireland added: “We are very excited to partner with Cleere Life & Pensions via our unique Downstream Buy Out (DBO) model which allows the owners of ambitious financial advisory and wealth management firms to secure a liquidity event for themselves, whilst continuing to grow their business and benefit from the resulting upside”.
Fairstone remains dedicated to offering high-quality financial advice and exceptional service, perfectly aligning with Cleere Life & Pensions ethos. The partnership reaffirms Fairstone Ireland’s commitment to revolutionising the financial services sector and serves as a beacon of a new era of partnerships, emphasising teamwork, innovation, and a shared focus on client success. Fairstone Ireland are actively seeking to partner with other growing firms.
Pictured: Paul Merriman CEO Fairstone Ireland, Gearoid Cleere Managing Director Cleere Life & Pensions
SPONSORED CONTENT
