Fair deal is sought on ‘green agendas’

FAR greater recognition across all sectors must be given to the environmentally friendly nature of Irish farming enterprises, according to Connacht Regional IFA Chair elect, Brendan Golden.

The suckler and beef farmer from Carrowmore Lacken near Killala in North Mayo told the Farming Tribune that the huge interest shown by Irish farm families in the various environmental schemes was a clear indication of their commitment to quality and sustainable food production.

“Unfortunately – and for whatever reason I really don’t know – farmers are just not getting the credit they deserve for their commitment to a whole range of environmental measures.

“Irish farmers have a really good story to tell as regards what they are doing to adopt a whole series of measures which will be of benefit to everyone – but instead we seem to be continuously scapegoated by some interest groups,” said Brendan Golden.

The Mayo man will take over the Connacht ‘hot-seat’ in the New Year – succeeding Ardrahan’s Pat Murphy, who was unsuccessful in his campaign to be the next Deputy President of the association – and he expects it to be a very busy four-year term.

“It is a very exciting time for agriculture across the country and the West of Ireland but as primary food producers we need a proper support system and also a viable market for our products.

“Food security is going to be a huge issue over the coming years and decades all across the world, and certainly here in Ireland we are in a really good place, in terms of supply markets with top-class produce,” said Brendan Golden.

The current National Livestock Chair said that he looked forward to meeting farmers across the province at face-to-face level to hear at first hand the issues facing them and how to improve things.

Pictured: Brendan Golden: Farmers must be given due credit for the huge effort they are putting into quality and sustainable food production.