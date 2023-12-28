Fair deal is sought on ‘green agendas’

Published:
-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 2 minutes read
FAR greater recognition across all sectors must be given to the environmentally friendly nature of Irish farming enterprises, according to Connacht Regional IFA Chair elect, Brendan Golden.
The suckler and beef farmer from Carrowmore Lacken near Killala in North Mayo told the Farming Tribune that the huge interest shown by Irish farm families in the various environmental schemes was a clear indication of their commitment to quality and sustainable food production.
“Unfortunately – and for whatever reason I really don’t know – farmers are just not getting the credit they deserve for their commitment to a whole range of environmental measures.
“Irish farmers have a really good story to tell as regards what they are doing to adopt a whole series of measures which will be of benefit to everyone – but instead we seem to be continuously scapegoated by some interest groups,” said Brendan Golden.
The Mayo man will take over the Connacht ‘hot-seat’ in the New Year – succeeding Ardrahan’s Pat Murphy, who was unsuccessful in his campaign to be the next Deputy President of the association – and he expects it to be a very busy four-year term.
“It is a very exciting time for agriculture across the country and the West of Ireland but as primary food producers we need a proper support system and also a viable market for our products.
“Food security is going to be a huge issue over the coming years and decades all across the world, and certainly here in Ireland we are in a really good place, in terms of supply markets with top-class produce,” said Brendan Golden.
The current National Livestock Chair said that he looked forward to meeting farmers across the province at face-to-face level to hear at first hand the issues facing them and how to improve things.
Pictured: Brendan Golden: Farmers must be given due credit for the huge effort they are putting into quality and sustainable food production.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Dipping into highs and lows over the last twelve months
A Different View with Dave O’Connell Understandably, when historians look back on the year 202...
Livestock injuries increase on Irish farms
MORE farmers are suffering injuries from livestock – as well as trips and falls – while machiner...
Hundreds flock to run and swim off festive excesses – all for good causes
As the majority of us reached for the first tin of Roses of the day on Christmas morning, hundred...
TG4 tells story of Galwayman’s quest to save native bees
A Connemara man with a lifelong devotion to saving the native Irish black bee has come with a rad...
Graded success for jockey Gilligan but agony for Earls’ family at Aintree
IT was a St Stephen’s Day of mixed fortunes for Galway horse racing connections in Ireland and cr...
Political expectations for the year that lies ahead
World of Politics with Harry McGee War Will Continue The bombing of Gaza continued relent...
Living Bog proves climate policy can have cultural impact
At the centre of Carrownagappul Bog, surrounded by deep peat, lies a small island topped with soi...
A lot to look forward to: from aliens to the longer evenings!
Country Living with Francis Farragher ANOTHER year has nearly passed, almost in the blink of a...
Communities get ‘sweeteners’ to welcome migrants
Grants totalling more than €3.1 million were pumped into Galway as part of Government recognition...