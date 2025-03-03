Excellent quality 43-acre residential farm comes to market

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
A 43 acre residential farm near Portumna, Co Galway has just come on the market with Larkin Auctioneers.
This land is contained in one block and is divided into six fields. The land is of excellent quality with mature boundaries and natural hedgerows on all sides.
All fields are fenced to a high standard and water is laid on in each field. There is access to the farm from two roads and there is site potential on one access road
The farm has accommodation for 80 cattle and consists of a 3 bay double slatted unit with a lieback area, a 5 bay round roof hayshed with a lean two, storage sheds, silage slab, holding yard and crush. The sheds and farmyard are described as being in excellent condition.
The residence comprises of a bungalow style property, the house is currently rented and is in good condition. Accommodation consists of kitchen, living room, sitting room, three bedrooms and bathroom
The farm is only 5 kms from Portumna town and is just off the R355 Portumna/Ballinasloe Road.
Auctioneer Francis Larkin said: ‘’This property has been maintained to a high standard and the land is in excellent condition.’’
