Euromillions Player In Galway wins over 1 Million Euro in last night’s draw
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 2 minutes read
A EuroMillions player in Galway is a millionaire this morning after winning over 1 million euro in last night’s Euromillions Ireland Only Raffle draw.
The store where the ticket was bought will be confirmed tomorrow with the winning raffle code being I-RCP-82103.
The lucky ticket holder scooped the €1 million amount addition to the usual €5,000 Raffle prize giving them a winning total won of €1,005,000.
This was the second of four special draws taking place this month, with each one guaranteeing a winner of €1 million.
The next EuroMillions special draw will take place on Friday next and the final €1 million prize will be up for grabs in the Lotto Plus Raffle Draw on Saturday, 28th September.
The National Lottery is urging EuroMillions players in Galway to check their tickets very carefully and if they are a winner, they are advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe.
They should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize in Lotto HQ.
The post Euromillions Player In Galway wins over 1 Million Euro in last night’s draw appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
