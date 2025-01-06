This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Emergency Departments at Galway’s public hospitals remain under significant pressure today.

It comes as the INMO is calling for an emergency national plan to deal with overcrowding in our hospitals.

The INMO says the level of overcrowding when dealing with the high levels of flu and RSV this Christmas was entirely predictable.

But it claims there’s once again been no plan put in place by the HSE to stem the worst of it.

Portiuncula has reported highly abnormal trolley figures in recent weeks, while UHG experienced record overcrowding in 2024.

Both remain under pressure today – with 51 people on trolleys at UHG, and another 18 at Portiuncula.

And while the figure at Portiuncula might seem relatively low, the hospital is far smaller than UHG and far less equipped to deal with large volumes of presentations.

The INMO says the HSE must reassure nurses, midwives and healthcare workers, as well as the public, that extraordinary measures are being undertaken to tackle the situation