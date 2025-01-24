  • Services

Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway remains extremely busy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

STATEMENT FROM HSE RE.UHG

The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway continues to be very busy and the hospital is dealing with a shortage of beds as a consequence of the storm.

Discharges from the hospital were paused during the red weather warning and as a result bed capacity in the hospital is affected. Every effort is being made to safely discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

We are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority. The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.

We continue to request that people only attend the Emergency Department at the hospital if it is an emergency situation. The Roscommon Injury Unit is also open from 8am to 8pm to treat a range of injuries in both adults and children over five years of age.

Westdoc GP Out of Hours in Tuam, Westport, Knock and Castlebar treatment centres have been impacted by the storm and are closed due to power outages. Westdoc in these areas will reopen as soon as power has been restored. People can still access the service for phone consultations at 0818 360 000.

Separately Storm impacts on the campus at Merlin Park have resulted in a number of fallen and unstable trees which remain a risk. Galway University Hospitals is advising members of the public who regularly use the paths in Merlin to exercise caution.

We will provide regular updates on services on our webpage https://www2.hse.ie/services/disruptions/ and we will also provide regular updates through local media and on our national and regional social media channels. Where possible, our teams will make contact directly with those who use our day centre services in disability, mental health, or older people to advise them of disruptions. Families can also contact their local day service directly to get an update.

