Ellard sees live performing as music’s only business model

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell

Last April, Derek Ellard released the Future Business Model, a five-track EP that shared its name with his folk-rock backing band. It was his most accomplished work to date, and it underpinned the evolution in his songwriting in the years since the pandemic. Though the project generated a layered and textured body of songs, the EP release made Derek reevaluate the emphasis he was placing on the social media and marketing side of his act.

Over the last year, he has played a host of Galway gigs both solo and accompanied, and his focus moving forward remains lasered on live shows.

This Friday, in the latest instalment of A Modern Movement, Derek Ellard & the Future Business Model play the upstairs room of the Róisín Dubh alongside Donny (usually of alt-rock outfit From Alora). The event is free in, and their set begins at midnight.

“I always enjoy playing the Róisín whether upstairs or downstairs,” Derek says.

“I’m hoping that, because the room is smaller up there, we’ll get a good vibe going in there. We’re a very dynamic band so if we can get that emotional vibe going, and then kick down the door a few times, I think that’ll be absolutely perfect for upstairs in the Róisín… This is the perfect way to start the year.

“Upstairs in the Róisín with hopefully a really nice, provocative and exciting gig. It should be cool and Donny’s amazing as well. I think it’s going to work really well. Just because he’s not afraid to put it out there. It’s very raw songwriting and really emotional.”

The release of the Future Business Model EP took a lot of time and energy, and Derek admits that an attempt to plug the record via a PR company was ultimately misguided. Over the last ten months though, he has been taking those songs to different stages and developing them in his live show.

Pictured: Derek Ellard…Róisín gig this weekend.