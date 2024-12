Documentary Carna an Cheoil agus na nAmhrán to air on New Year's day

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An evocative documentary through the musical and cultural heritage of Carna in Conamara will air tomorrow night on TG Ceathar

This new documentary, produced by local film makers, delves into sound and film archives, unearthing rare and stunning snippets of Carna’s oral art forms that have resonated through generations.

Local artists featured include Bríd Ní Mhaoilchiaráin, Caoimhe & Séamus Ó Flatharta and Saileog Ní Cheannabháin

There are also contributions from renowned artists such as PJ Ó hIarnáin, Marcus Ó hIarnáin, Caitríona Ní Cheannabháin, Micheál Ó Cuaig, Peadar Ó Ceannabháin, Páraic Phat Phatch Ó Ceannabháin, Róisín Nic Dhonncha, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, Seán McKiernan, and Ríona & Sarah Ní Chuirrín

Carna an Cheoil agus na nAmhrán airs tomorrow night, New Year’s Day at 9.20