Dipping into highs and lows over the last twelve months

-
-
Author: Dave O'Connell
~ 2 minutes read
A Different View with Dave O’Connell
Understandably, when historians look back on the year 2023 in a century’s time, the bookmarks will be the continuing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza; even the fall-out from RTÉ’s relaxed attitude to bonuses and budgeting will have faded into the ether by then.
But while the past twelve months may have been overshadowed by the indefensible killing of Ukrainians, Israelis and tens of thousands of Palestinians, there was plenty going on closer to home.
RTÉ and Tubs for a start, but also Barbenheimer, the Beatles, Biden in Ballina, the men’s Rugby World Cup, the women’s football World Cup, storms, scams, and the continuing march of Artificial Intelligence on its way to taking over the world.
Ryan Tubridy was the backdrop to much of the year from a media point of view; his decision to step away from the Late Late Show hotseat was superseded by news of his Renault payments – and that precipitated a furore that rocked the state broadcaster to the core.
The optics were awful from the start, but the truth is Ryan did little wrong; his agent did a deal which copper-fastened his income, but RTÉ decided to be economical with its disclosures and the whole thing pulled the rug out from under all of Montrose.
The truth is that, if a private company managed its financial affairs in the unorthodox manner that RTÉ has been for years, they’d have gone belly-up an age ago.
The positive to come out of the debacle is that the new regime now has a handle on all of this – but the negative is that it’s a long road back to restoring public confidence and balancing the books.
And to get there, many staff, who had nothing whatsoever to do with any financial scandal and whose salaries wouldn’t have amounted to a hill of beans in the first place, will pay for this repositioning with their jobs and careers.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Livestock injuries increase on Irish farms
MORE farmers are suffering injuries from livestock – as well as trips and falls – while machiner...
Hundreds flock to run and swim off festive excesses – all for good causes
As the majority of us reached for the first tin of Roses of the day on Christmas morning, hundred...
TG4 tells story of Galwayman’s quest to save native bees
A Connemara man with a lifelong devotion to saving the native Irish black bee has come with a rad...
Fair deal is sought on ‘green agendas’
FAR greater recognition across all sectors must be given to the environmentally friendly nature o...
Graded success for jockey Gilligan but agony for Earls’ family at Aintree
IT was a St Stephen’s Day of mixed fortunes for Galway horse racing connections in Ireland and cr...
Political expectations for the year that lies ahead
World of Politics with Harry McGee War Will Continue The bombing of Gaza continued relent...
Living Bog proves climate policy can have cultural impact
At the centre of Carrownagappul Bog, surrounded by deep peat, lies a small island topped with soi...
A lot to look forward to: from aliens to the longer evenings!
Country Living with Francis Farragher ANOTHER year has nearly passed, almost in the blink of a...
Communities get ‘sweeteners’ to welcome migrants
Grants totalling more than €3.1 million were pumped into Galway as part of Government recognition...