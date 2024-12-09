Deputy Fitzmaurice and MEP Mullooly take part in Brussels protest against Mercosur deal

Roscommon/Galway TD Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice and MEP for this area Ciarán Mullooly have been participating in a protest in Brussels against the Mercosur Trade Deal

It’s a deal decades in the making between the European Union and Mercosur, a South American trade bloc

While most EU countries support it, there’s strong opposition, particularly from the agriculture sector over the beef and poultry sectors

Today’s protest in Brussels, organised in collaboration with European farming groups, including the IFA, underscores outrage over the deal

Here at home Galway East Sinn Fein TD Louis O’ Hara says the Government must take immediate action to oppose Mercosur, although the Agriculture Minister says it will be examined carefully before a stance is taken