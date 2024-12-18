  • Services

Day Two of Galway Bay fm's Christmas Charity Challenge

Day Two of Galway Bay fm's Christmas Charity Challenge
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Bay fm’s Christmas Charity Challenge is into Day Two.

This festive season, our four presenters have been tasked with a challenge and teamed up with four amazing charities chosen by you.

Today’s it’s On The Move’s Kayte O’Malley’s turn to take on a Christmas Charity challenge.

Here’s how Kayte was feeling when she found out what she’d be facing from this listener:

As mentioned, Kayte O’Malley is teaming up with Cafe Link, to make Rice Krispie buns for our Chistmas party – or so she thought…

But, the gang at Cafe Link, Country Life presenter Keith Fahy and his fiance Cathy broke the news of a very special twist on her challenge.

Here’s how it all went down:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galway Bay FM (@galwaybayfm)

 

 

You can visit idonate.ie/fundraiser/GalwayBayFm to give whatever you can this Christmas.

And tune in all this week to hear how the rest of the presenters are getting on.

Tomorrow, John Morley from Galway Talks will be directing a Christmas choir on Shop Street, so tune in tomorrow on air and on our socials to find out what’s in store for him.

 

