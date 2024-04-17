Dáil hears Galway-Dublin motorway almost never happened due to projected lack of demand

The Dáil has heard that the Dublin to Galway Motorway almost didn’t happen due to apparent lack of demand.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv noted that in 1959, the Harcourt Street rail service was discontinued in Dublin, and some land was sold because planners said there would never be enough future development.

This, he told the chamber, is now the Green Luas line.

And he recalled a similar forecast – and lack of forward planning – when the Galway to Dublin motorway was first looked at.

