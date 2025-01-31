Councillors Noel Thomas and PJ Murphy polling well in election for Seanad seat

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Counting in the Seanad elections is continuing this evening – as several Galway names are in contention for the 11-seat Agricultural panel.

No local names have been elected so far – with Malcolm Noonan, Joanne Collins, and Victor Boyhan taking the first 3 seats.

Polling well among the Galway candidates are Moycullen-based Independent Ireland Councillor Noel Thomas and Ardrahan Fine Gael Councillor PJ Murphy.

Other Galway names contesting this panel are outgoing Ballinasloe Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan, outgoing Independent Senator and former Roscommon/Galway TD Eugene Murphy and Oranmore Fianna Fail Councillor Cillian Keane.

Earlier today, Loughrea area Fianna Fáil Councillor Shane Curley and outgoing Fine Gael Senator Moycullen’s Sean Kyne were elected to the Senate on the Cultural and Educational panel.

Ahascragh-native Ronan Mullen and city-native Alice Mary Higgins were both re-elected to the NUI panel.

There are 3 other panels still to be counted with Galway interest in each.

21 candidates will contest the 11 seat Labour Panel – They include outgoing Independent Senator and Salthill native Gerard Craughwell along with former Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte who lost her seat in November.

30 candidates are contesting the 9 seat Industrial and Commercial Panel – they include Portumna native Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, and outgoing Fianna Fail Senator Ollie Crowe.

21 candidates are vying for a place on the 7 seat Administrative Panel including Fine Gael’s Niamh Madden from Portumna who unsuccessfully contested the general election.