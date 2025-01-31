  • Services

Services

Councillors Noel Thomas and PJ Murphy polling well in election for Seanad seat

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Councillors Noel Thomas and PJ Murphy polling well in election for Seanad seat
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Counting in the Seanad elections is continuing this evening – as several Galway names are in contention for the 11-seat Agricultural panel.

No local names have been elected so far – with Malcolm Noonan, Joanne Collins, and Victor Boyhan taking the first 3 seats.

Polling well among the Galway candidates are Moycullen-based Independent Ireland Councillor Noel Thomas and Ardrahan Fine Gael Councillor PJ Murphy.

Other Galway names contesting this panel are outgoing Ballinasloe Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan, outgoing Independent Senator and former Roscommon/Galway TD Eugene Murphy and Oranmore Fianna Fail Councillor Cillian Keane.

Earlier today, Loughrea area Fianna Fáil Councillor Shane Curley and outgoing Fine Gael Senator Moycullen’s Sean Kyne were elected to the Senate on the Cultural and Educational panel.

Ahascragh-native Ronan Mullen and city-native Alice Mary Higgins were both re-elected to the NUI panel.

There are 3 other panels still to be counted with Galway interest in each.

21 candidates will contest the 11 seat Labour Panel – They include outgoing Independent Senator and Salthill native Gerard Craughwell along with former Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte who lost her seat in November.

30 candidates are contesting the 9 seat Industrial and Commercial Panel – they include Portumna native Adrian Cummins of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, and outgoing Fianna Fail Senator Ollie Crowe.

21 candidates are vying for a place on the 7 seat Administrative Panel including Fine Gael’s Niamh Madden from Portumna who unsuccessfully contested the general election.

More like this:
no_space
Man due in court for armed robbery at Ballybrit commercial premises

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man's been arrested and charged in connection with ...

no_space
'Pause for Peace' event to take place in city tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Galway Alliance Against War is asking everyone to...

no_space
Emergency services maintain "minimal" presence at Claregalway Corporate Park following 3-day battery incident

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEmergency services are maintaining a "minimal" presen...

no_space
Volunteers urgently needed for emergency response hubs across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMVolunteers are urgently needed across Galway to help ...

no_space
Galway West TD says health centres must be given priority in storm response

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHealth centres must be made a top priority in future ...

no_space
UHG under significant pressure heading into Bank Holiday weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity Hospital Galway remains under significant ...

no_space
Junior Minister says Xerotech Claregalway "cannot reopen" without cast-iron guarantee of no repeat incidents

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMClaregalway-based industrial battery firm Xerotech ca...

no_space
Loughrea councillor Shane Curley and Moycullen's Séan Kyne elected to Seanad

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLoughrea area Fianna Fáil councillor Shane Curley and...

no_space
Updated list of emergency response hubs across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCommunity Hubs – Galway County Council and Community ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up