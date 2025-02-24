Councillors looking to summon ESB and Eir to County Hall for questioning over Storm Eowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Councillors are looking to summon the ESB and Eir to County Hall for questioning on Storm Eowyn.

It’s four weeks on – and although power has since been restored to all homes, some people are still without broadband or phones.

Although many will argue the state should have been better prepared, there’s widespread consensus that no-one could have predicted just how devastating the storm would be.

At the height of the cyclone that hit the west coast particularly hard, over 768,000 homes, businesses and farms were without power.

And in many places, the storm took everything – power, water, broadband, mobile coverage and landlines.

At County Hall today, Headford-based Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington will ask that an invitation is sent to the ESB.

He wants them to discuss their plan to future-proof Ireland’s energy grid and adapt to the challenges of climate change.

Meanwhile, Ballinasloe Fine Gael Councillor Alan Harney will look to extend a similar invitation to eir on their plans to future-proof their communications network.