Councillor proposes County Hall carpark is considered as site for new Courthouse

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A proposal will be put to the council next week to consider the potential of using the County Hall carpark as a site for a new courthouse.

The Courts Service has actively been seeking a site for development of a new purpose built courthouse, as the current one is deemed not fit for purpose.

Athenry/Oranmore Councillor James Charity says the council has appointed consultants to look at the potential of those spaces for development for extra office space.

