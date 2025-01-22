  • Services

Services

Councillor proposes County Hall carpark is considered as site for new Courthouse

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Councillor proposes County Hall carpark is considered as site for new Courthouse
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A proposal will be put to the council next week to consider the potential of using the County Hall carpark as a site for a new courthouse.

The Courts Service has actively been seeking a site for development of a new purpose built courthouse, as the current one is deemed not fit for purpose.

Athenry/Oranmore Councillor James Charity says the council has appointed consultants to look at the potential of those spaces for development for extra office space.

Speaking to Sarah Slevin Councillor Charity says there could be a shared opportunity at the 2 acre site, which would greatly improve Galway’s court services:

More like this:
no_space
Galway East Fianna Fáil TD Albert Dolan forced to wait until tomorrow to propose Micheál Martin as Taoiseach

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Dáil has been suspended until 9 tomorrow morning,...

no_space
Galway Chamber hosts panel discussion on Trends in Insurance Claims

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Chamber will this evening (thurs) host a panel...

no_space
Businesses urged to attend EU funding workshop in the city's Porter Shed

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal enterprises are being encouraged to attend an e...

no_space
Killary Fjord Boat Tours attends Tourism Ireland's 2025 marketing plans launch

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConnemara company Killary Fjord Boat Tours has attend...

no_space
Status Red Wind Warning for most of the country from early Friday and in Galway and Clare from 3am to midday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Status Red Wind Warning has been declared for most ...

no_space
Green light for ATU to appoint Executive Management Team

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe green light has been given for ATU to appoint its...

no_space
Status Orange wind warning issued for Friday as Storm Éowyn on way

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Status Orange wind warning has been issued for the ...

no_space
Local MEP calls for reform of EU regulations to address Irish trucker challenges

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMidlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly is calling fo...

no_space
Michael Fitzmaurice says farmers feel abandoned as IT problem delays ACRES payments

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice says farmers ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up