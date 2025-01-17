  • Services

Councillor labels €1m cost of removing damaging weed from city housing development site a 'joke'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A city councillor has labelled the €1m cost of removing Japanese knotweed from a site in the city to be developed for housing as a ‘joke’.

The piece of land in Doughiska is described as a prime site for development, and is earmarked for Traveller accommodation and social housing units.

The cost of removing the weed, which can be damaging to land, has risen due to license issues, and while the council agrees the price is less than ideal, it says removal is necessary.

Councillor Alan Cheevers is flabbergasted at the cost of removal of the weed on the site, and feels questions need to be asked.

