COPE Galway encourages people to join its Annual Christmas Swim

Published:

COPE Galway encourages people to join its Annual Christmas Swim
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

COPE Galway is encouraging people to join in and support its Annual Christmas Swim.

Last year, around a thousand individual and team swimmers registered, donated or fundraised, collectively raising more than €45,000.

The vital fund helps support the charity’s homeless, domestic abuse and senior support services.

Registration can be done online, and the 35th annual swim takes place tomorrow at Salthill, or people can do their own one all this week from their nearest swimming area.

Lynia O’Brien, Fundraising Manager with COPE Galway, explains how people can take part:

