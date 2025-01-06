Connemara native is Head of Department of Language and Literacy at MIC

A Connemara native has been appointed as the new Head of the Department of Language and Literacy Education at Mary Immaculate College (MIC), bringing a wealth of experience to her new role.

Dr Neasa Ní Chuaig has been with MIC since 2017 with the Faculty of Education as a lecturer in Education with expertise in Irish.

Prior to this, she taught in the University of Galway, as well as Dublin City University, Maynooth University, and St Mary’s University, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Neasa received her undergraduate degree in Irish and Legal Science from the University of Galway and went on to receive a Masters in Modern Irish in the same University, having grown up in the Galway Gaeltacht.

She also completed teaching qualifications in the University, including a Professional Diploma in Education and a TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) certificate.

She went on to complete her doctorate in Dublin City University under the supervision of Professor Pádraig Ó Duibhir and Dr Eithne Kennedy.

On completion of her PhD, she began working with the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment as an Education Officer, where her main role was the development of the Primary Language Curriculum from Third to Sixth class.

She is very much looking forward to the new role and to working with colleagues to develop and champion aspects of language and literacy within the department and the wider college community. Speaking about her appointment to the role, Neasa said:

“I am delighted with this new role and proud to have the opportunity to work with my colleagues to develop opportunities and tackle the challenges associated with the work of our department,” she said.

“Tá mé thar a bheith sásta faoin ról nua seo agus bródúil as an deis a fháil a bheith ag obair le mo chuid comhghleacaithe chun tabhairt faoi na dúshláin agus na deiseanna a thapú a théann leis an obair seo.”

Pictured: Dr Neasa Ní Chuaig….new role.