Connemara native is Head of Department of Language and Literacy at MIC

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A Connemara native has been appointed as the new Head of the Department of Language and Literacy Education at Mary Immaculate College (MIC), bringing a wealth of experience to her new role.
Dr Neasa Ní Chuaig has been with MIC since 2017 with the Faculty of Education as a lecturer in Education with expertise in Irish.
Prior to this, she taught in the University of Galway, as well as Dublin City University, Maynooth University, and St Mary’s University, Nova Scotia, Canada.
Neasa received her undergraduate degree in Irish and Legal Science from the University of Galway and went on to receive a Masters in Modern Irish in the same University, having grown up in the Galway Gaeltacht.
She also completed teaching qualifications in the University, including a Professional Diploma in Education and a TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) certificate.
She went on to complete her doctorate in Dublin City University under the supervision of Professor Pádraig Ó Duibhir and Dr Eithne Kennedy.
On completion of her PhD, she began working with the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment as an Education Officer, where her main role was the development of the Primary Language Curriculum from Third to Sixth class.
She is very much looking forward to the new role and to working with colleagues to develop and champion aspects of language and literacy within the department and the wider college community. Speaking about her appointment to the role, Neasa said:
“I am delighted with this new role and proud to have the opportunity to work with my colleagues to develop opportunities and tackle the challenges associated with the work of our department,” she said.
“Tá mé thar a bheith sásta faoin ról nua seo agus bródúil as an deis a fháil a bheith ag obair le mo chuid comhghleacaithe chun tabhairt faoi na dúshláin agus na deiseanna a thapú a théann leis an obair seo.”
Pictured: Dr Neasa Ní Chuaig….new role.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Road safety remains on top of Garda Chief’s list
THE biggest danger facing the public on a daily basis is when they use the roads network whether ...
Just ten per cent of applicants will get keys to their new affordable homes
The 17 lucky applicants set to receive the keys of Galway’s first affordable homes development in...
Plans lodged to convert Former Educate Together school at Dublin Road to early years facility
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been lodged to convert the former Educate ...
Status Yellow Low Temperature and Ice warning issued for the entire country including Galway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Status Yellow Low Temperature and Ice warning has b...
Businesses will have to cope with additional rates burden
Businesses in the city and county will face much of the same challenges in 2025 that they did in ...
Council seeks expressions of interest in running new community-based facility
Athenry has welcomed a new planned addition to its facilities for the disabled in the town – a ho...
Decision on wind turbines eagerly awaited by locals
Residents in North Galway are anxiously awaiting an early New Year decision from An Bord Pleanála...
University of Galway information event for mature students and adult learners
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe University of Galway is holding an information ev...
Senator calls for fast-track of opening additional treatment bays at Portiuncula Hospital
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBallinasloe-based Senator Aisling Dolan is calling on...