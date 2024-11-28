Connemara councillors told plans are progressing to protect island burial grounds

Connemara councillors have been told by officials that plans are progressing to protect island burial grounds

There are serious concerns in relation to cemeteries that are threatened by coastal erosion.

The memory of severe coastal flooding in recent years remains vivid in the minds of Inishbofin islanders.

Now there is some good news.

€1.25m. is earmarked for 225 metres of seashore defences on the island and work is likely to start next year.

Galway County Council engineering staff told Conamara Councillors at their meeting this week that they expect the project to get the all clear, as regards the value for money test, in the next two to three months.

Councillor Michael Leainde said that something had to be done to protect graveyards from the ocean and Tomás Ó Curraoin instanced a childrens’ burial ground in Inis Mór that is endangered.

Councillor Gerry King expressed concern about the situation in Inis Turbot, off the Clifden coast, where another graveyard could in in peril.

Executive Engineer, T. J. Redmond said that consultants had drawn up a design for Cill Éinne graveyard in Inis Mór which was the first step in dealing with issues at that location.