Connemara-based dog rescue charity MADRA conducts national census of homeless dogs

There are almost 3-thousand dogs housed in rescues and pounds across Ireland, according to a census carried out by Connemara based dog rescue charity MADRA.

It was conducted in partnership with Galway County Council and the Department of Rural and Community Development.





The results have been published ahead of World Animal Day tomorrow.

Dawn Divilly, MADRA Director of Operations, says the figures show animal rescue centres are working at capacity:

