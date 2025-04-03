Galway Ring Road goes back to planning authority

-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 2 minutes read
THE Galway City Ring Road (GCRR) project is set to comply with one of its main planning requirements over the coming days when Galway County Council completes its ‘further information’ request from An Bord Pleanála, the Connacht Tribune has learned.
Super Junior Minister of State, with Responsibility for Road Transport, Seán Canney, said this week that he had been assured by the Chief Executive of Galway County Council, Liam Conneally, that the further information required by the Planning Board from the local authority, would be submitted by tomorrow [Friday].
Deputy Canney told the Connacht Tribune that there was an ‘absolute 100% commitment’ from this Government to clear the way for the start of a project which he added would be ‘a game changer’ in relation to transport issues across the Galway and Western Region.
He also said that there had been an allocation of €2.4 million for the Ring Road in the 2025 Funding Programme for National Roads.
This allocation, said Deputy Canney, would involve ongoing design and preparatory planning work, which would give a reasonably strong chance of a planning decision on the project being issued by An Bord Pleanála before the end of this year.
“I want to be absolutely clear on the status of the Galway City Ring Road plan. It is an absolute commitment of this Government to do everything possible to finally clear the way for this project to start over the coming years, and possibly by as soon as 2028.
“This is a piece of transport infrastructure which should have been put in place many years ago and we are determined now, to ensure that this project gets under way for the people of County Galway, Galway City and the Conamara region,” said Minister Canney.
A Bord Pleanála approval decision on the Ring Road was stalled by the High Court in January 2024, which ruled that the Board’s decision had not taken into account the State’s Climate Action Plan.
Pictured: Super Junior Minister of State, Seán Canney
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Paying homage to ‘the list’ that is until you can’t find it
Country Living with Francis Farragher IT’S a typical late Thursday afternoon and the ‘back has...
130-plus council homes in Galway damaged by Storm Éowyn
Storm Éowyn caused damage to more than 130 County Council houses across Galway earlier this year....
Powering up for a greener world
Galway City’s Westside Resource Centre is playing a crucial role in helping people to reduce thei...
Galway start-ups invited to compete for Creative Business Cup
There’s another chance for Galway’s creative start-ups to take their place on the global stage as...
Relief at last for families in flood nightmare area
RELIEF is in sight at last for farmers and householders close to Lough Funshinagh in south-west R...
Galway outfit’s Field Trip to a Foreign Land
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Seven summers ago, in a primary school classroom and a living ...
Trill’s in-form charges edge out Shamrock Rovers thanks to Doherty’s late header
Galway United 3 Shamrock Rovers 2 By Mike Rafferty at Eamonn Deacy Park AT full time in ...
Double bill for Arts Fest as Druid marks its 50th
Arts Week with Judy Murphy Druid Theatre will stage a double bill of JM Synge’s one-act, Rider...
Galway In Days Gone By
1925 Unsanitary towns The grave reports made at the last meeting of the Tuam Rural District...