Funding awarded for repair of former Oughterard railway station

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Funding has been awarded to repair and protect the former railway station in Oughterard.

€130,000 will go towards the repair of the roof, windows and rainwater goods of the station, which dates back to the nineteenth century.

The grant is part of this year’s Historic Structures Fund, announced by Minister of State for Heritage Christopher O’Sullivan.

The aim of the national fund is to help preserve and ensure the long-term sustainability and usability of historic structures.