Connacht GAA air dome destroyed following Storm Eowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Connacht GAA air dome at the GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan has been destroyed as a result of Storm Eowyn.

Galway has been one of the first hit areas in the historic and severely damaging storm.

Trees and power lines are reported down right across the city and county, and local authorities will begin assessing the damage around now.

The status red wind warning has now elapsed for Galway, but an orange alert is still in place for another hour.

Please report any incidents to Galway City Council on 091 536 400. The council is asking people to be cautious as there may be hazards including trees or power lines down, and other debris. Do not attempt to deal with a fallen tree, as there may be live power lines tangled in it. Our crews will mobilise after the red alert has ended. Please bear with us while we assess and respond to incidents.

Meanwhile up to 800,000 premises are without power across the country – a situation ESB has described as unprecedented.

Regional Manager with the ESB, Brian Tapley, says it will be ‘well into next week’ before all power can be restored.