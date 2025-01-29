Concerns for people in areas across Galway without electricity or heat for 6 days with temperatures set to drop tonight.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are concerns for those in areas across Galway that are without electricity or heat for a number of days, as temperatures are set to drop tonight.

Met Eireann is advising that temperatures across Connacht will fall to between -2 and +1 degrees in many places.

It comes as nationwide, 133 thousand farms, homes and businesses remain without power after Storm Eowyn.

Technicians from Austria, Finland and the UK are on the ground in the worst affected areas, assisting restoration efforts.

A further 7 thousand 500 premises are still without water nationally

These people spoke to Galway Bay fm’s Dylan Connolly at the Emergency Response Hub in Athenry.

Tomás Conway from Abbeyknockmoy is a dialysis patient – and he told John Morley the last few days have been difficult.

Tuam area councillor Andrew Reddington is hitting out at his own party – coalition partners Fine Gael saying he’s disgusted by the government’s response over the last six days.

He says the government need to put together teams to support those with disabilities

He adds it needs to be launched immediately regarding those who have been without electricity for the last six days, especially those who are bedbound, those with disabilities, and those who need special medical devices