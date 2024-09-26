Concerns as county council continues to focus on Clifden to deliver social housing in Connemara
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
The main thrust of Galway County Council’s housing strategy in Connemara continues to be focused on Clifden.
But there’s rising concerns that other villages in Connemara are being shut out from social housing because of sewerage issues.
The latest addition to Galway County Council’s housing plans in Clifden will be a 30 house estate, adjacent to the Westport Road onthe northern verge of the town.
Work has already got underway on the site.
This estate follows on the completion of a 26 unit housing estate onthe old Convent grounds in the town.
Those projects, added to the Tullyvoheen district east of the town,will bring the total of County Council houses in Clifden up close to150.
The provision of County Council social housing in other Connemaravillages is more problematic.
No extra Council houses are being earmarked for an Cheathrua Ruain South Connemara because the absence of a new sewerage treatment plant.
The same applies to villages such as Carna,Cleggan and Claddaghduff.
There are concerns that this focus on one area may lead to peopleleaving their own localities resulting in further community declineand pressure on rural schools
