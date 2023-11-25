Conamara singer takes top prize at Feile na Mhí in Rath Chairn

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
By Matt Nolan
The Conamara sean-nós singer who took the prestigious Corn Uí Riada at Oireachtas na Gaeilge continued his winning run with another top prize at one of the most renowned Irish festivals around.
Colm Jimmy Ó Curraoin, from Na Mine, Indreabhán, triumphed as the outright winner of Corn Chóil Neaine Pháidín – showcasing exceptional talent in sean-nós singing – at Feile na Mhí in Rath Chairn, Co Meath, last weekend.
Earlier this month, at Oireachtas na Gaeilge in Killarney, Colm clinched the prestigious Corn Uí Riada with his captivating rendition of ‘Liam Ó Raghallaigh.’
Originally from An Trá Bháin in Leitir Móir, Colm’s singing was gifted to him by both of his parents, Jimmy “Colm Siobhán” Ó Curraoin and Maire “Joe Sheáin Tom” Ní Cheallaigh, themselves two great exponents of sean-nós singing.
Over the past year, Colm Jimmy has quietly emerged as one of Conamara’s great traditional singers. His singing expertise has now elevated him among the elite both here in Ireland and internationally.
In Meath last weekend, his performance was lauded for its unique portrayal of the ancient art linked with Conamara, potentially tracing its roots back to Na Fianna.
What sets Colm Jimmy apart more than anything is his remarkably detached yet captivating style.
With closed eyes and an entranced manner, his performances transport audiences through a storytelling journey steeped in the soul of Conamara.
His singing may seem unconventional to some accustomed to emotive performances through hand gestures, but Ó Curraoin is very different and original.
In Rath Chairn, Colm mesmerized his audience, evoking the spirit of his native land through a performance that pierced the silence. His songs encompass various facets of Irish life – love, nature, laments, and humor – often weaving narratives around local events.
Colm Jimmy Ó Curraoin’s profound impact on traditional singing is undeniable.
Pictured: Colm Jimmy Ó Curraoin holding Corn Chóil Neaine Pháidín following his win in Rath Chairn.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Connemara Garda helped in rescue from Midlands lake two years ago
A Connemara-born Garda has been honoured with an award for bravery after her role in a dramatic l...
NYPD choir finally sing about Galway Bay – thanks to EPIC project
It’s the most played Christmas song of the 21st century, but the Fairytale of New York reference ...
Public meeting next Friday over wind turbine plans for Corofin and Belclare
A public meeting is being held in Belclare next Friday over a planned wind farm development in th...
Link Galway receives €100K funding boost for disability initiative
Link Galway, with locations on Sandy Road and Newcastle, has received a funding boost of €100,000...
Transition year students to take over airwaves on Galway Bay FM with special show
Transition Year students are set to take over the airwaves on Galway Bay FM tomorrow for a specia...
Chef JP McMahon named 2023 Galway Chamber Business Person of the Year
Restaurateur JP McMahon is the recipent of this year’s Galway Chamber of Commerce Business ...
New book on the history of Portumna’s Workhouse
A book on the deep history of Portumna’s workhouse is to be launched this evening (24th November)...
ATU Galway holding open day tomorrow
ATU Galway is hosting an open day across its two city campuses tomorrow (25/11) The open day will...
Santa Claus to visit St Nicholas’ Collegiate Church Christmas Fayre
St Nicholas’ Collegiate Church is holding its annual Christmas Fayre tomorrow. It will be a...