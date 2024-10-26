Community network launches domestic abuse support guide in multiple languages

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A collaborative group of Family Resource Centres, frontline organisations, and partnership companies across Galway, Mayo, and Roscommon, has launched a crucial resource for women experiencing domestic abuse.
The Community Response to Domestic Abuse Network Western Region’s Steps to Safety leaflet is informative guide is designed to offer clear steps and essential support for women living with domestic abuse, providing a vital lifeline to those in need.
Annie Rozario is Coordinator of the Gort Resource Centre and Chair of the Community Response to Domestic Abuse Network Western Region.
“To effectively address domestic abuse in our communities, it’s vital that appropriate supports are visible and accessible for all women in towns and villages across our region of Galway, Mayo, and Roscommon,” she said.
The Steps to Safety leaflet offers women practical steps they can take to protect themselves and their children from domestic abuse and coercive control, a crime that many victims may not fully understand or know how to address.
It includes information on local support services and explains the actions women can take to enhance their safety.
Recognising the cultural and linguistic diversity in the region, the leaflet is available in several languages, including Irish, English, Portuguese, French, Spanish, Polish, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Pashto, and Arabic, with plans to add Swahili. This ensures that the resource can reach as many women as possible.
In celebration of the leaflet’s launch, Elizabeth Peña, from CUAN, the National Domestic Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Agency, and Mary McDermott, CEO of Safe Ireland, attended a workshop at the Menlo Park Hotel.
This workshop provided a valuable opportunity for community organisations across the western counties to collaborate with national domestic abuse agencies, in line with Ireland’s third National Domestic Abuse Strategy, Zero Tolerance.
The Steps to Safety leaflet is a key part of the Domestic Abuse Network’s commitment to supporting women in the Western Region, ensuring that they have access to clear, practical guidance when they need it most.
Pictured at the launch of Steps to Safety were (from left) Darine Cross (Cuan – The Domestic, Sexual & Gender Based Violence Agency); Elo Uzor (Safe Ireland); Elizabeth Peña (Cuan); Elo Uzor (Safe Ireland); Annie Rozario (Chair Community Response to Domestic Violence Western Region Network), and Mary McDermott (CEO Safe Ireland).
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Clifden men’s group takes inspiration from iconic transatlantic communicator
A group of 21 men from the greater Clifden area wrote their own small page in history when they c...
First official American tour stops at station made famous by the Quiet Man
A LOCAL tourism initiative and over 160 years of history were easy partners at Ballyglunin Railwa...
Emergency leak repair works to be carried out on west side of city this morning
Uisce Eireann is warning that residents in Rahoon Road, Cedarwood and Highfield Park may experien...