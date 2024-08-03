Colleagues gather to mark final chapter in work life of career Civil Servant

It was the end of an era when a Ballinasloe woman stepped down last week – after 43 years as a Civil Servant.

And it was fitting that colleagues came out in numbers to honour Bríd Treacy from Springfield, Killoran, Ballinasloe, as she brought the curtain down on her career in Intreo Centre Loughrea in Department Social Protection.

“In her time spent there, she had a big and lasting impact on the customers she met and the colleagues she worked with,” said one of her colleagues.

“Whether it be the way she shared her knowledge or thoughtfulness, her understanding will never be forgotten.

“She supported customers in every way – because ‘the customer always came first’. Her contribution to our team has been invaluable. Her dedication and handwork will always be remembered,” they added.

The special function took place recent in in Maggie Mays, Loughrea, as old friends came together to honour one of their own – and to wish Bríd and husband Pat all the best for the future.

Pictured: Bríd Treacy and colleagues enjoying her retirement function in Maggie Mays, Loughrea – Sally Ruane, Paul Davis, Julie Costello, Bríd Treacy, Helen Cormican, Dolores Gallagher, Helen Murphy, Fiona Diviney, Anastasiia Tymoshenko, Sinead Middleton, Maura Carr, Tristan Nethaway, Mary Murphy, Aoife Glennon, Aoife McDonnell, Eleanor Flynn, Marie Dowling, Maria Byrne, Karen Fallon, Maria Barrett, Marina Dolan and Yvonne Kenny.