Feast of Indian song at Town Hall Theatre

An Evening of Indian Classical Melodies will take place at Galway’s Town Hall Theatre next Monday, April 7, at 8pm.

This vocal event will feature renowned Indian classical singer Aparna Gurav who has dedicated her life to the art of Hindustani classical music. She will be accompanied by Milind Gurav on percussion and Santhosh Narayanan on harmonium.

The performance marks their first appearance in Ireland and they are promising to take the audience on a journey into the emotional and spiritual world of Indian classical music.

The concert will not only showcase the beauty and complexity of this ancient tradition, but will also offer people an opportunity to hear about Aparna’s personal journey, involving music and spirituality.

This is a rare opportunity to hear some of India’s finest musicians here in Galway.

■ Tickets at €20 are available at https://tht.com

Pictured: Aparna Gurav.