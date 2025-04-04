Feast of Indian song at Town Hall Theatre
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Judy Murphy
~ 1 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
An Evening of Indian Classical Melodies will take place at Galway’s Town Hall Theatre next Monday, April 7, at 8pm.
This vocal event will feature renowned Indian classical singer Aparna Gurav who has dedicated her life to the art of Hindustani classical music. She will be accompanied by Milind Gurav on percussion and Santhosh Narayanan on harmonium.
The performance marks their first appearance in Ireland and they are promising to take the audience on a journey into the emotional and spiritual world of Indian classical music.
The concert will not only showcase the beauty and complexity of this ancient tradition, but will also offer people an opportunity to hear about Aparna’s personal journey, involving music and spirituality.
This is a rare opportunity to hear some of India’s finest musicians here in Galway.
■ Tickets at €20 are available at https://tht.com
Pictured: Aparna Gurav.
More like this:
Connacht’s almost perfect day in front of huge crowd
Connacht 24 Munster 30 By JOHN FALLON AT MACHALE PARK CONNACHT came up agonisingly short...
Council pushes on with fit-out plans for new HQ
Galway City Council is pushing ahead with plans to fit out and transform the shell of a building ...
Arts and food to savour in Taste of Palestine fundraiser
An evening of Palestinian music, poetry, art, dance and food will be on the menu next Sunday, Apr...
New toolkit helps make workplace more inclusive
Galway’s employers are set to benefit from the launch of a new pioneering Employment Toolkit to a...
Making online kids’ shoes hassle-free
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara Retailers may feel they are swimming against...
KaRoSal to play Oranmore gig
Harmony trio KaRoSal will play an intimate gig in Oranmore’s Armorica Wine Bar this Sunday, April...
Top Brazilian guitarist brings unique mix of classical and folk to Clifden
Virtuoso Brazilian guitarist Plínio Fernandes will be in Clifden’s Station House Theatre next Tue...
Creggs end 32-year famine with big win over Dunmore
Creggs RFC 36 Dunmore RFC 21 By Kevin Egan at Ballina RFC THEY travelled in their masses...
Health data firm creates 125 jobs in Galway
Up to 125 new jobs are to be created in Galway following the announcement of an expansion into Ir...