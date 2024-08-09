Clifden music programme hits the right note

This year’s Clifden Arts Festival, which runs from September 18-29 will feature performances by renowned musicians, innovative ensembles and rising Irish talents.

Events will include a concert from uilleann piper and flute-player Mike McGoldrick, with fiddle and viola player Nollaig Casey and rising folk star Niall McCabe from Clare Island. This event, from Music Network, will be on Friday, September 27, at 4pm in Clifden Town Hall

Cherish the Ladies return with their vibrant blend of music, vocals and dancing. Formed in New York City in 1985, this Grammy-nominated group have performed at the White House and the Olympics, and have released 18 acclaimed albums.

The festival will also welcome the Pirosmani Quartet, led by classical violinist Mairéad Hickey. Their programme will include Dave Flynn’s trad-classical crossover composition The Cranning as well as Dvořák’s joyous G major quartet. Their performance will blend traditional and classical music in a unique and engaging way.

Fiddler Gerry Harrington will present One for the Road, an event rooted in Irish folk, while renowned fiddle player Martin Hayes and cellist Kate Ellis will also feature in this year’s festival, promising a performance that blends tradition with innovation.

Galway’s Luminosa String Orchestra will present a concert that features lesser-known works alongside classical string repertoire staples. This innovative ensemble, comprising some of Galway’s finest classical musicians, is known for its high-quality performances and creative programming.

Energetic Cork band The Burma, whose influences include American Indie music and British guitar bands, will make their debut Clifden Festival appearance. They are regulars on the Irish festival circuit and have supported acts like The Academic and The Strypes.

From Kerry comes sean-nós singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, who will be in concert with multi-instrumentalist and producer Dónal O’Connor.

The five-piece folk-rock outfit Hermitage Green, known for their energetic performances, will also visit for what promises to be a festival highlight.

Local group Cantairí Chonamara,will present the premiere of Stepping Stones, a choral, instrumental, and spoken-word piece, tracing milestones in Irish musical and literary history. This will blend ancient and contemporary works to offer a rich tapestry of Irish culture.

Award-winning violinist and multi-instrumentalist Colm Mac Con Iomaire will join with writers Paula Meehan and Theo Dorgan for an evening of poetry and music titled The Mind Altering Alters All.

There will also be performances from Mick Hanley, Lisa Lambe, Finghin Collins, Annette Cleary and John Feeley, and local stars Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta.

For more information on music and other events go to www.clifdenartsfestival.ie

Pictured: Kerry sean-nós singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, who will be in concert with multi-instrumentalist and producer Dónal O’Connor.